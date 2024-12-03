REPORT: Uproar Among Analysts After Jaguars QB Injury
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was a part of one of the more nasty hits you will see in modern football today in Week 13, which removed him from the game. Not only was Lawrence coming into the game against the Houston Texans weary of a shoulder injury, he may not return to the field for the rest of the season.
Mike Florio and Chris Simms broke down the brutal hit that Lawrence took from Azeez Al-Shaair on NFL on NBC, and their reactions were warranted, given the severity of the situation.
"There's a history, Al-Shaair punched someone back in Week 2, Sunday Night Football. He got fined for that, but even without that, this seems to be enough to get him suspended," Florio said. "This is one of the most brutal hits I've seen; this is almost as brutal as Joe "Turkey" Jones piledriving Terry Bradshaw in 1975."
The Texans have been spoken about in vast by media personalities before this injury happened to Lawrence. Still, given how the Texans won against the Jaguars, Chris Simms is not too certain that their playoff run will last very long compared to the other AFC teams.
"I don't feel any better about the Texans after that game. If everybody were to go back and watch that game, Trevor Lawrence and Mac Jones had people open everywhere, they just couldn't hit the damn throws," Simms said. The Houston defense is starting to show cracks as well, that concerns me going forward."
Since being carted off the field, Lawrence has recently taken to X to express his thank you's to everyone who has reached out or shared kind words about the situation. That tweet can be seen below.
Florio would mention what Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said when addressing the media after the game after the hit, and it did not sit well with him.
"DeMeco Ryans, a coach of the Texans, said after the game, 'We don't coach that.' Okay, that's fine, what are you doing to coach that they don't do that? Because it happened," Florio said. "Even if you don't coach it, it happened. That speaks to a deeper flaw where you almost have to affirmatively say to guys, 'We have to not do this'."
