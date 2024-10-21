REPORT: What Grade Do the Jaguars Deserve For Week 7 Win?
It was a must-win game and the Jacksonville Jaguars answered the call. It might have saved head coach Doug Pederson for another day and another game. It was the most resilient and inspiring performance from the team. Complimentary football.
Trevor Lawrence was serviceable enough, 15 of 20 passing for 194 yards and a touchdown. It won't set the world on fire, nor make a list of Lawrence's Top 50 performances when it's all said and done.
But it was more than enough -- he managed the game and was the facilitator for an offense that was able to sustain drives better than they had all season. Tank Bigsby had a big-time performance, 26 carries for 118 yards and two touchdowns.
The defense played a solid game against a rookie quarterback and a depleted Patriots offensive line.
For their efforts, the Jaguars received an A- grade from CBS Sports' John Breech.
"Spending an entire week in London seems to have fixed all of Jacksonville's problems or maybe it was playing the Patriots, but whatever the reason, the Jags looked like the team that everyone was expecting to see when the season started," Breech wrote. "Their offense controlled the line of scrimmage thanks to a rushing attack -- led by Tank Bigsby (26 carries for 118 yards and two touchdowns) -- that totaled 171 yards on 39 carries (The Jags are now 9-0 under Doug Pederson when they run the ball 35 times or more in a game).
"Trevor Lawrence wasn't asked to do much, but he was efficient and he came up with multiple big plays, including a 58-yarder to Brian Thomas Jr., who finished with 89 yards. Even the Jaguars' special teams got in on the action with a franchise-record punt return from Parker Washington that went 96 yards for a touchdown. The Jags dominated in all three phases of the game and because of that, Doug Pederson will be able to fly back from London knowing that his seat isn't quite as hot as it was heading into Week 7."
The Jaguars have a tough slate ahead of them, facing the Philadelphia Eagles and the three best teams of the NFC North. They will need more "A" range performances if Pederson wants to remain safe.
