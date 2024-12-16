REPORT: What to Make of Jaguars Latest Blunder
The Jacksonville Jaguars nearly won their second consecutive game but fell to the New York Jets after a late touchdown drive by the Jets put the game out of reach. The Jaguars might have lost but it was undoubtedly one of their best games of the season, and had they not faced a quarterback and a wide receiver who are likely headed to the Hall of Fame, the Jaguars would have won.
Nick Wojton of Yahoo Sports recently listed his biggest takeaways from the Jaguars' loss to the Jets on Sunday. Wojton noted that the Jaguars did most of what the set out to do, except win the game.
"For plenty of the day and specifically the first half, the Jets defense could not get off the field. New York's offense plays a part in this department, at times, doing the opposite... even so, the time of possession played a huge part," Wojton said.
"In terms of yards in the first half, the Jags won that battle 203-104. At one point, Jacksonville had 18 first downs and New York had only ran 17 total plays on offense at the time. In the end, time of possession was closer. But in the first half, the Jaguars won that battle 21:08 to 8:52. A massive gap.
The Jets were shorthanded on defense, like the Jaguars have been all season. This led to the Jaguars having success on offense they had yet to have this season.
"What hurt the Jets defense the most was a tough effort in the secondary," Wojton said. "New York was without cornerback DJ Reed (groin) from the start and then safety Jalen Mills (chest) went down during the contest.
"The pass rush was once again a struggle. Jacksonville quarterback Mac Jones was sacked twice, but otherwise, was not hit. Throughout periods out of the game, Jones used that time to his benefit. While Jones was picked off twice, including a late-desperation toss, he nearly had 300 yards passing (294) and was 31-for-36 passing. Rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr. had 10 catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns as he had a field day."
