REPORT: What We Learned from Jaguars' Loss to the Lions
The Jacksonville Jaguars suffered arguably the most embarrassing loss in franchise history, a historic loss to the Detroit Lions. Jacksonville's 46-point loss to the Lions was the worst in franchise history.
The Jaguars have a flawed roster, and nothing can be done this season to end what has been a disappointing season for everyone involved. Still, it is the National Football League, and everyone has a job.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson was hired to help develop a talented team. In just over two seasons at the helm, Pederson has a 20-25 record.
He has seemingly lost the team after being unable to bounce back from their 1-4 start to the season.
Kevin Patra of NFL.com noted the many reports circulating about Pederson’s job before the loss to the Lions. With the bye week coming up, the Jaguars' likely decision to make a change is logical.
“NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that another regime change could come following Sunday's game in Detroit,” Patra said. “The Jags gave Shad Khan every reason to make a change following a franchise-worst 46-point loss. Settling for an opening drive 59-yard field goal felt like an early moral victory.”
The Jaguars' embarrassing loss should be the final straw for Pederson. However, the Jaguars' defense has played poorly for weeks, leaving many to question the entire Jaguars’ coaching staff.
“For the rest of the game, the Jags were outclassed in every phase,” Patra said. “The defense offered zero resistance. It marked the second time this season Ryan Nielsen's D allowed at least five consecutive touchdown drives to open a game (Week 3 in Buffalo).
“The offense generated little on the ground, and Mac Jones was scattershot, missing badly down the sideline. Sans Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville had little chance against the high-powered Lions.
“However, Sunday showed just how yawning the gap is between the clubs. Week 11 was an organizational failure. Heading into the bye week, expect significant changes.
The Jaguars need a coaching change and soon. While it will likely not do much to help them this season, a coaching change would be the most significant move the Jaguars can make to signal a rebuild.
