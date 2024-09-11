REPORT: Where Does Jaguars Top Pick Rank Among Rookies Week 1?
Wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. was the Jacksonville Jaguars' first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft for a reason. The former LSU Tiger was a standout in college. The 33rd Team's Greg Cosell saw something special in the young talent.
"Watching Thomas' 2023 tape, I sensed that he is an ascending talent with much to be cultivated and developed as you project and transition him to the next level," Cosell wrote. "He is a long, smooth athlete with the accelerating speed to run by and get on top of corners. There is no question he is a vertical dimension who seemed to consistently find an extra gear as the ball was in the air. ... There was a fluidity to his movement that belied his size and length.
"While he was not sudden or explosive, his movement had an easy gliding feel and a deceptive quickness. ... But as I watched all his targets, I thought there might be some similarities to Tee Higgins. The bottom line with Thomas is he has home run ability with his size and stride length. That trait is always in demand. I believe there can be more to his game with coaching and natural development."
That kind of ability was what the Jaguars needed from a new target for franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Thomas did not disappoint in his NFL debut, displaying plenty to have Jaguars fans excited for Week 2. Thomas had four receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown.
The touchdown. A beautiful touch pass from Lawrence and a superb catch from Thomas. A connection that could keep things electric in Duval for years to come. Thomas' performance was well-received by Pro Football Focus, who rated Thomas the fourth-best rookie.
Thomas earned an above-average 77.5 player grade. Only three rookies had higher ones.
"The 23rd overall selection was on the field for 20 snaps as a receiver and averaged 2.35 yards per route run," PFF's Gordon McGuinness wrote. "His 77.5 PFF grade was the best among all first-year players on offense this week, and three of his four receptions went for either a first down or touchdown."
