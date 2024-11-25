REPORT: Where Does the Jaguars' Ownership Rank?
The Jacksonville Jaguars used many of their resources this past offseason to help field a better team, but that did not happen. While the Jaguars entered the season with many reasons to be hopeful for a successful season, that hope was quickly wiped away by the team's 0-4 start.
Still, it cannot be denied that owner Shad Khan did all he reasonably could to put the Jaguars in a position to succeed on and off the field this season. Khan felt the team had the most talent it ever had, and while that may have been a stretch, he was not incorrect in the notion in a general sense.
On paper, when healthy, this season's Jaguars team is one of the best the franchise has had in a while. However, luck is nearly equally important as health, talent, and good coaching, and the Jaguars have had none of the above this season.
However, none of that is Khan's fault, as an owner can only do so much. After all, owners are not the ones on the field making--or not making-- the plays.
Khan has shown a desire to improve the Jaguars in any way possible. He supplied the team with the resources to be successful this season. He will also build a new stadium for the Jaguars in the future, further expanding the organization's reach.
Dallas Robinson of Pro Football Network recently released his rankings of each team’s ownership groups around the National Football League. He ranked Khan as the 27th-best owner in the league, which is a good thing, considering the team on the field is the 32nd-best.
“By all accounts, Shad Khan wants to field a winning team," Robinson said. "The Jacksonville Jaguars owner has never been afraid to spend, both on player acquisitions and on off-field reinforcements in the analytics space. Khan has generally exuded patience with his GMs and head coaches, only firing Urban Meyer after 13 games in 2021 when Meyer’s actions forced Khan’s hand. But the NFL is a results-based league, and the Jags are 62-144 since Khan bought the team in 2012.
While the Jaguars have undoubtedly had a disappointing season, Khan still has a chance to further progress the organization over the next few years.
