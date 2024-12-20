REPORT: Who Stood Stands Out For Jaguars Entering Jets Matchup?
The Jacksonville Jaguars looked arguably the most competitive they have in any loss this season on Sunday against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. The matchup between the two teams ended up being one of the most entertaining games of the week, as Rodgers and the Jets had to pull out all of the stops to beat the Jaguars.
Jacksonville's near-win over the Jets displayed the best and the worst the Jaguars have to offer this season. Injuries forced quarterback Mac Jones back into the starting lineup on Sunday and he had arguably his best game since joining the Jaguars.
NFL expert Bucky Brooks analyzed Jones' performance against the Jets. He believes Jones played an admirable game, but his mistakes were too much for the Jaguars to overcome.
"The hometown hero could not write a fairy tale ending against the Jets," Brooks said. "Despite playing winning football for most of the game, Jones' costly mistakes (two interceptions) and questionable situational awareness (poor red-zone execution) kept the Jaguars from maximizing their scoring potential in Week 15. With the offense forced to settle for field goals on multiple occasions, the Jaguars' eighth one-score loss is partially the result of inconsistent execution from the backup quarterback."
While Jones, a Jacksonville native, will technically always have the potential to be a hometown hero, Brooks noted there was an unsung hero on Sunday aside from Jones, as tight end Brenton Strange had a solid performance on Sunday, finishing with the most receptions and second-most receiving yards of any pass catcher on the team against the Jets.
Brooks named Strange as the team's unsung hero after Strange caught 11 passes for 75 yards, finishing only behind blossoming rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. With the number of injuries the Jaguars have had, Strange could become even more critical to the Jaguars' chances for the remainder of the season.
"Strange could emerge as an X-factor for the Jaguars' offense in 2025," Brooks said. "The ultra-athletic pass catcher showed promise in an 11-catch, 73-yard effort that showed his potential as a middle-of-the-field threat. With Strange serving as a dynamic complement to BTJ, the Jaguars have a young 1-2 punch who should flourish when the veterans return to action next season."
