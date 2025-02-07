Roger Goodell Praises Jaguars Arik Armstead After Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
The Walter Payton Man of the Year award is coming back to Jacksonville.
Jaguars defensive lineman Arik Armstead took home the massive honor on Thursday night, becoming the second player in franchise history to win the award after Calais Campbell won in 2019.
"Receiving the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award is an incredible honor—one that goes beyond football. This award represents the power of service, the responsibility to uplift others, and the impact we can create through education,” Armstead said.
“Through the Armstead Academic Project, my mission has always been to provide students with the resources they need to succeed. This recognition is a testament to that work, but there’s still so much more to do. I’m committed to using my platform to create real change—because the work doesn’t stop here."
Armstead's honor was so great that he even received recognition from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
“Arik’s leadership, dedication to his team, and commitment to his community truly embody Walter Payton’s enduring legacy of excellence on the field and compassion off it,” Goodell said. “Since joining the league 10 years ago, Arik has made it his mission to empower youth by providing them with the resources and support they need to thrive. We are extremely proud to name Arik Armstead as our 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year."
Armstead joined the Jaguars as a free agent last offseason and instantly had an impact as a leader in the locker room, with players such as Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker and Maason Smith speaking to the impact he had on them as professionals throughout the season.
Armstead is set to play a new role for the Jaguars on the field in 2025, moving back inside on a full-time basis after being utilized as an edge defender in 2024.
"Yeah we got to stop the run. We talked about stopping the run. But what are our guys superpowers, and how do we play to those?" head coach Liam Coen said last week.
"While also continue to develop some of the things that we need to do in the run game, and stopping the run. You know, getting Armstead potentially back at the three-technique, and moving him in that position where he's most comfortable and disruptive. I saw it firsthand in multiple years in LA. And then, okay, how do we just continue to play to these guys' strengths? Like, that's what this has to be about."
