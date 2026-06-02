Jaguars CB Jarrian Jones: Big Year Ahead for No. 25-Most Important Player

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It is time to kick off our annual list of the 25-most important Jaguars entering the 2026 season, and there is a talented name at the start of our project.

Coming in at the opening No. 25 spot on the list of most important Jaguars is none other than cornerback Jarrian Jones, a 2023 third-round pick who is coming off a strong first two seasons with the franchise.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jones appeared in all 17 of the Jaguars' games last season, starting three and recording 43 tackles, six tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, and three interceptions -- the third most on the team.

Entering the 2026 season, Jones could be heading to a significant role on defense as the Jaguars' cornerback room goes through the first weeks of OTAs without top cornerbacks Jourdan Lewis and Travis Hunter. But why does he land on our list here?

Why Jarrian Jones is So Important

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars want to improve their efforts against the pass this season, and another year of development from Jones is critical toward those efforts. They have a few young cornerbacks who have stood out in OTAs to this point, but it is Jones (and Montaric Brown) who the Jaguars will really lean on.

Veteran slot cornerback Jourdan Lewis will be critical as well, but with Travis Hunter still set to have a role at wide receiver in some capacity, Jones might as well qualify as a starter on the outside in any scenario. The Jaguars already proved to be an elite run defense a year ago, and now it will be up to players like Jones to ensure they take a similar step in the passing game.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There will be a clear focus on the Jaguars' pass-rush when it comes to stopping the pass, but the Jaguars firmly believe the secondary is just as important. Teams got the ball out of their hands at an especially quick rate against the Jaguars' defense last year, and the Jaguars will need Jones and the rest of the cornerback room to counter that this season.

“Yeah, I think part of that is just tying in, I talked about this a little bit in the offseason too, tightening up some of the stuff on the back end," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said on Monday.

"Because the ball's coming out pretty quick, so that's a good thing, but we’ve got to be able to tighten it up when that ball does come out to be able to make some more plays on the ball or force the quarterback to be able to hold that ball another tick longer, so I think that's part of it. It’s rush and coverage tied together."

Jarrian Jones' Strengths and Weaknesses

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) catches a pass during an NFL scrimmage event at EverBank Stadium, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jones was one of the biggest playmakers in the entire secondary a year ago. Jones was third on the defense in interceptions and third in pass breakups (eight) despite ranking sixth among all Jaguars defensive backs in snaps played. Jones also finished the season with just a 56.1% allowed catch rate and, according to NextGenStats, he was the Jaguars' top cornerback in terms of EPA/Play, narrowly beating out Montaric Brown.

Jones is a ballhawk, but he is also much more than that. He is a physical player against the run and on screens, and his six tackles for loss a year ago reflect that. He was tied for fourth on the team in tackles for loss last year, recording the same amount as All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd. The only Jaguars to make more plays at the line of scrimmage than him were three big-money defensive linemen in Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, and Arik Armstead.

If there is one area Jones can clean up his game a bit before Week 1, it is penalties. Jones led the defense with seven defensive penalties last year, including four DPI calls. Jones is a playmaker who can make an offense pay for targeting him, but he can not allow them to get easy yards by being too aggressive.

What Happens if the Jaguars need to Replace Jarrian Jones

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) runs against Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

If anything were to happen to Jarrian Jones injury-wise at some point during the season, the Jaguars would have to lean on their other veteran cornerbacks in Brown and Lewis, while Hunter's role on defense could be impacted as well. Hunter is already expected to play a big role at cornerback this year while still maintaining a place inside the Jaguars' offensive plans.

But one trend the Jaguars showed with Hunter last year is that they are willing to use him to cover up for injuries if they pop up at either cornerback or receiver. If the Jaguars need someone to step in for Jones at any point in the season, then Hunter is the logical answer. If that happens, then he might see his offensive snaps impacted as well, creating a domino effect of sorts at both the cornerback and receiver spots.

Why We Ranked Jarrian Jones Here

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) recovers the fumble as Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) attempts to make the tackle during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

We have noted the injuries the Jaguars are dealing with at cornerback right now with both Hunter and Lewis, though it does not appear as if this will be a big problem for the Jaguars by the time September rolls around. Even when Hunter and Lewis do return to the Jaguars' cornerback room during practice to fill out the four-man unit, Jones will still be an important piece.

The Jaguars rotated four cornerbacks frequently last season when they had Jones, Lewis, Montaric Brown, and Greg Newsome. That should not change this year, with Hunter simply taking Newsome's spot in the rotation. That means Jones will still be able to play a big role at the cornerback position when the Jaguars are at full strength.

Jones will get his reps inside the Jaguars' secondary, and those reps could come in the slot or on the outside -- two spots he thrived in last year. With his versatility and play-making, he should be one of the most important members of an improved Jaguars secondary entering 2026. Jones was fantastic a year ago. If he takes another step this year, watch out.