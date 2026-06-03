4 Sleepers Making a Strong Case to Make the Jaguars Roster in OTAs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are returning nearly 20 starters from a team that won 13 games a year ago, which naturally makes them a tough roster for dark horses and sleepers to crack.

With that in mind, the Jaguars also operate in a way under head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone that allows exactly those players to always have a chance.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We saw the Jaguars keep two undrafted rookies last year in defensive ends Danny Striggow and B.J. Green, while other members of the 53-man roster spent time on the practice squad like Quintin Morris and Matt Dickerson.

So, who are the early candidates this year to be the next potential gems to make the roster? We break down three players below who have earned consideration through the early portions of OTAs.

RB J'Mari Taylor

Jacksonville Jaguars running back J'Mari Taylor (30) hits a blocking pad during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The lack of Chris Rodriguez Jr. on the field at OTAs has meant the Jaguars' backup running backs have gotten plenty of reps, and undrafted running back J'Mari Taylor has certainly stood out in those windows of opportunity. He will have to battle veteran running backs DeeJay Dallas and Ameer Abdullah throughout the course of the offseason program, training camp and the preseason, but he has gotten off to a good start.

Taylor has been one of the Jaguars' more explosive running backs over the last few weeks, indicating that his high-floor skill-set might have more upset than people gave him credit for during the draft process. He has put together several strong practices for the Jaguars, and could have a shot to make the roster if the Jaguars end up carrying four running backs into the season.

OL Ricky Lee

Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Ricky Lee (66) looks on after a game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It is of course incredibly difficult to evaluate offensive linemen during offseason workouts. The lack of pads and contact makes it hard for offensive linemen to really show what they can do, and that is no different than this year's set of Jaguars OTAs. With that said, the Jaguars' current depth outlook at offensive tackle does seem to favor young offensive tackle Ricky Lee.

The Jaguars have been without starting left tackle Cole Van Lanen during OTAs due to his late-season knee injury last year, which has pushed everyone but Anton Harrison up a spot on the depth chart. That is good news for Lee, who does not have many people to battle at the backup offensive tackle spot outside of Chuma Edoga. If Lee can shine when the pads come on, he could be one to watch until Van Lanen is healthy.

CB Jabbar Muhammad

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Adan White (40) has a laugh with Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (37) after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 18th and final training camp practice at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Wednesday August 20, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It has been impossible not to notice second-year cornerback Jabbar Muhammad at OTAs so far. The former undrafted rookie spent the year on the practice squad after flashing last training camp as a backup nickel cornerback option, and he has picked up where he left off so far in the offseason program this season.

In the two open practices the Jaguars have held, Muhammad has gotten his hand on several passes to record pass breakups. This is far from a surprise considering he led the Oregon Ducks and the Big Ten with 12 pass breakups in his final year of college, and that skill-set has clearly carried over to the practice field. Cornerback will be a hard position to make on this roster, but he has impressed.

CB Preston Hodge

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos cornerback Preston Hodge (24) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Another young cornerback who has stood out has been undrafted rookie cornerback Preston Hodge. The rookie cover man out of Colorado, who was college teammates with B.J. Green and Travis Hunter, recorded an interception during the first OTA practice last week and was again an active piece of the secondary this week.

Hodge has the skill-set to play both in the slot and on the outside, and his college production was tremendous. He is up there with Taylor when it comes to the Jaguars' best undrafted rookie additions thus far.