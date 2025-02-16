Why Micah Parsons Thinks Rams' Sean McVay ‘Doesn’t Get Credit He Deserves’
Micah Parsons entered the league as the 12th-overall selection in the 2021 draft. Sean McVay and the Rams that year didn’t have a pick until the back half of the second round.
In fact, over McVay’s first seven seasons as head coach (2017-23), the Rams had zero first-round picks. Still, McVay has led the Rams to six playoff berths two Super Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl title in 2021. And Parsons doesn’t think McVay gets the credit he deserves.
“You look at that Super Bowl team, they were pretty much stacked,” said the Cowboys’ linebacker this week on The Edge with Micah Parsons. “They went all-in; they traded everything away. After that year, they kind of said, ‘We’re in rebuild mode’ but he was like, ‘No, I’m not in reboot.’ And you look at that defense, besides their Defensive Rookie of the Year that they just drafted this year, you can’t name me too many superstar talents.”
That Rookie of the Year was Jared Verse, the only first-round selection in McVay’s eight-year career. Verse led all rookies in quarterback hits (18), pressures (77) and hurries (56). He also posted 4½ sacks, two forced fumbles and 12 stuffs in 2024. Parsons won the same award in 2021.
Ironically, Parsons is 2-0 in his career against McVay. Instrumental in both games, he had a sack and pass breakup in the Cowboys’ 43-20 win over the Rams in 2023. The year before, Parsons posted two sacks and forced a fumble in a 22-10 victory.
Entering the final year of his rookie contact, Parsons is due an extension that could make him the highest-paid defensive player in league history. He’s also on his second NFL head coach, after Dallas transitioned from Mike McCarthy to Brian Schottenheimer.
McVay, meanwhile, is 88-57 (.607) as the Rams’ head coach and his tree continues to expand. Kevin O’Connell, one of nine current head coaches or offensive, defensive or special teams coordinators who’ve spent time on a McVay staff in Los Angeles, became the first former McVay assistant to win Coach of the Year in 2024.
