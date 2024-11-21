Several Jaguars Assistants Named as Coaches to Watch
The 2024 season has gone nothing like the Jacksonville Jaguars expected.
After back-to-back 9-8 seasons, the Jaguars' came into the year with hopes for an extended playoff run. They had re-tooled the roster in the offseason and replaced the entire defensive staff, with all eyes on finally getting over the hump in 2024.
That of course has not happened, with the Jaguars' 2-9 record making them the current worst team in the NFL from a standings perspective. Dating back to last season, the Jaguars have a record of 3-14, making things look potentially dicey for head coach Doug Pederson, general manager Trent Baalke and their staff.
Despite that, there is still some talent on the Jaguars' roster and on their sideline. The Jaguars have had a talented roster of coaches during the entire time Pederson has been at the helm. and that extends to the 2024 squad.
Four different Jaguars assistant coaches were found on the list put together by NFL.com's Tom Pelissero, with Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor leading the pack. Other Jaguars coaches included are special teams coordinator Heath Farwell, wide receivers coach Chad Hall and cornerbacks coach Cory Robinson.
It is Taylor who was interestingly ranked among the top candidates for the 2025 cycle. Taylor has been the Jaguars' play-caller for the past two seasons after splitting the duties with Pederson in 2022; the Jaguars even blocked a team from interviewing Taylor for a coordinator role before the 2023 season.
"A two-time national juco champion as a QB and the brother of Bengals coach Zac Taylor, Press broke into the NFL as a quality control coach in Philadelphia in 2013 and made a notable contribution to the Eagles' Super Bowl LII win: Doug Pederson credited Taylor with the idea for the "Philly Special," Pelissero said.
"Reunited in 2022 with Pederson in Jacksonville, Taylor built the offense and quietly called plays in the second halves of games as the Jaguars made a surprise playoff run. Evan Engram, Christian Kirk and Zay Jones have all enjoyed career years playing in Jacksonville's offense. This has been an ugly season for the Jags, who are 2-9 -- including a league-high six one-score losses -- and are now playing without injured quarterback Trevor Lawrence. But Taylor remains a young assistant worth watching."
