Trevor Lawrence Already Feeling Impact of Doug Pederson's Departure
The Jacksonville Jaguars started the offseason with a bang by firing former head coach Doug Pederson nearly as soon as they could after three seasons of mostly losing football. After losing five of their last six games to end last season, the Jaguars made multiple changes and additions to their coaching staff and roster.
Before the season started, Jaguars owner Shad Khan felt this season's Jaguars team was the best team the franchise had ever compiled. That was quickly disproven after the Jaguars followed up last season's disappointing end with a disappointing start to this season.
After losing five of their final six games last season, the Jaguars opened this season losing five of their first six games. It was an ominous beginning for Pederson, as he would spend essentially the entire offseason on the hot seat before being fired the day after the regular season finale.
The Jaguars' overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts was a fitting end to the Pederson era in Jacksonville. Jaguars veteran quarterback Trevor Lawrence explained his feelings on Pederson's firing.
“I mean, it's both," Lawrence said. "As a player, it's weird, especially given the history with Coach [Pederson] and being here and having success early. I think it's difficult to look at where we're at now at the end of this season and take it for what it is. Like, man, it was just such a rough year and tough in every regard, injuries, not winning games. That's just tough on a team, so I think as a player, you look at it, and you understand that's part of the business.
"But you're also disappointed, and you feel some responsibility because, as a player, you have an impact on the game. It's on us as well, so I think you see it, and it's unfortunate, I guess is the best way to put it, just because you feel like you wish you could have done more, and you wish you would have won more games. If you asked any of us going into this season, no one would have thought Coach Pederson would have been fired at the end of the year, and you just see the way the year went, and it's just disappointing."
