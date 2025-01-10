Should Jaguars Consider Another Running Back?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have got some work to do this offseason. Though they had bright spots on offense in certain games this season, other than Brian Thomas Jr, there was not a whole lot of consistency. While the Jaguars have two running back options in Travis Etienne Jr and Tank Bigsby, should the Jaguars consider another option?
On the season, Etienne had 150 carries and totaled 558 rushing yards on the year, while Bigsby had 168 carries and totaled 766 rushing yards. Near the end of the season, Etienne started to receive the ball more, giving Bigsby more action to run with the football.
The one-two punch of Bigsby and Etienne was one of the more interesting stories to watch in the Jaguars season. Both young in age, there is a lot more experience for the both to have in the league to hopefully transform themselves into rushing threats. But, are there better and affordable options for the Jaguars?
Jacksonville averaged 101.7 rushing yards per game, which was near the bottom of the league in that category. Scoring 13 rushing touchdowns on the year, Jacksonville did not underperform in the running game, but was not a big threat for their opponents.
Given the Jaguars have a top five draft selection, there may be options to add another running back to the squad to partner with Etienne and Bigsby. If the Jaguars do decide to add another running back, it should come with a decision to make either Bigsby or Etienne the other full time option at the position, rather than moving Etienne around.
While the Jaguars seem far out of the competing picture, the addition of a star running back does seem improbable to go to Jacksonville. But that does not mean that the Jaguars cannot find an established and affordable piece, should they go that route.
If the Jaguars front office believe they have an issue in their running game, then Jaguar fans should fully expect to see Bigsby and Etienne take over the position as a tandem pair. The youthfulness of the two gives Jacksonville flexibility, but if the option is there, and has mutual interest, Jacksonville shouldn't turn the blind eye to adding another to the rotation.
