2 Most Disappointing Jaguars Players This Season
A whole lot has gone wrong for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season, which is why they are just 2-8 heading into their Week 11 meeting with the Detroit Lions.
While not many expected the Jaguars to make the playoffs in 2024, the general consensus was that they would at least be respectable, which has not happened.
So, what has been the biggest problem for Jacksonville this year?
You really can't pin down the Jaguars' troubles to one or two factors. There have been a plethora of issues that have resulted in Jacksonville having a less-than-stellar campaign.
But you would be remiss if you didn't mention these two players as a couple of major disappointing variables in the Jaguars' season (and let's just exclude Trevor Lawrence for now considering that's a never-ending discussion).
Gabe Davis, WR
When Jacksonville signed Gabe Davis to a three-year, $39 milllion contract during the offseason, many eyebrows were raised.
It seemed like a lot of money for a guy who had logged 800 receiving yards just once over his first four seasons, especially considering that the Jaguars were losing Calvin Ridley to the Tennessee Titans.
But, nevertheless, Jacksonville went on to select Brian Thomas Jr. in the NFL Draft, giving the team a rather deep receiving corps that also included Christian Kirk.
The problem is that Davis has been relatively non-existent.
On the season overall, he has logged just 19 catches for 236 yards and a couple of touchdowns. Yes, he missed a game with a shoulder injury (kind of two games actually considering he got injured very early in Week 8), but even when he has been on the field, he has been mostly non-productive.
The biggest plus about Davis during his days with the Buffalo Bills was his big-play ability, but we have not seen that with the Jaguars, as he is averaging just 12.4 yards per catch in 2024. That's well below his career average of 16.3.
If Davis is unable to break through during the second half of the season (especially with Kirk sidelined), it would not be surprising to see Jacksonville try to move him in the spring.
Arik Armstead, DL
One of the Jaguars' other big-name signings in free agency was defensive lineman Arik Armstead, who inked a three-year, $43.5 million deal with the squad.
At the time, it looked like a significant move. Armstead would be joining a pass rush that already featured Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, so on paper, Jacksonville's front seven appeared lethal.
But Armstead has managed just 17 tackles and one sack thus far. He is only playing in 46 percent of the Jaguars' defensive snaps, and he currently owns a Pro Football Focus grade of 61.3.
This is a player who displayed stretches of dominance during his nine-year tenure with the San Francisco 49ers, so to see him looking so ineffective in Jacksonville is jarring.
Perhaps Armstead, who just turned 31 years old, is declining. After all, injuries limited him to 21 games over his final two seasons with the 49ers, and he amassed five sacks throughout that time period (all of them came in 2023).
You would have thought the presence of Hines-Allen and Walker would have made Armstead's job easier, but he is actually struggling.
That three-year pact isn't looking too hot right now.
