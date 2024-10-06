Social Media Explodes After Jaguars' Huge First Win Over Colts
The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4) found a way to pull out a win over the Indianapolis Colts (2-3) avoiding disaster and kicking a go-ahead field goal with seconds left in the ballgame. The Jaguars finally break the losing streak and earn win number one of the season.
The Colts were attempting to break a 10-year curse where they have not won on the road in Duval County eight-straight game. It would not be broken today even with Colts quarterback Joe Flacco leading a 14-point fourth quarter comeback.
The Jaguars broke out their inaugural 1995 throwback jerseys for Sunday's divisional game, honoring former head coach, Tom Coughlin, who was inducted into the Jaguars Ring of Honor. He was the team's first head coach, leading the organization from '95'-'02.
Offensively, the Jaguars found success in multiple areas whether it was the running game or passing attack. The most important piece to Sunday's offense was the deep ball from quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
After a fourth down turnover and a field goal, the Jaguars struck for six with a long 85-yard touchdown reception from wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. The rookie is nothing short of FAST, recording the top speed of any ball carrier so far this season on the big play (22.5mph).
Thomas totaled five receptions for 122 yards and his third touchdown of his rookie season.
The Jaguars were without a turnover in nearly 18 quarters to start the season. They finally found a takeaway at the end of the first half as 2022 first overall pick, Travon Walker, came up with a clutch strip sack on Flacco that set up a 30-yard field goal from kicker Cam Little to end the half.
Walker finished with five tackles, three sacks, and this forced fumble.
Lawrence had struggled over the first month of the season but came back with vengeance this week against a team that he has never lost to at home. Not to mention, it was his 25th birthday on Sunday.
Besides a costly interception, Lawrence was money all afternoon, completing 28 of his 34 passes for 371 yards and two touchdowns, including a 61-yard one bomb to wide receiver Christian Kirk that set up this touchdown pass to backup tight end Brenton Strange.
With just over two minutes left in the game, Lawrence would lead his guys 39-yards into field goal on the game-winning drive.
Special teams was a key point in the Jaguars first win as rookie kicker Cam Little was an absolute stud. 3-3 on field goals, including a 49-yard game-winning kick with seconds remaining in a tie game. The 21-year old has earned his place after delivering the biggest kick of his young career.
The run game showed up in a big way, specifically from second-yard back, Tank Bigsby. The second-year back had yet to score a touchdown this year and delivered with two against the Colts. A 19-yard rush in the first half and a 65-yard house call in the fourth quarter.
Back-to-back career games for the former Auburn Tiger who had 90 rushing yards last week and finished with 101 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns this week.
Some fans are calling for Bigsby to become the feature back in front of Travis Etienne after showing his physicality, speed, and ability to keep his feet moving through contact.
A late surge from the Colts put them right back in this game but with seconds left, Flacco and Colts tried for one last drive to tie or take the lead. Walker said 'no way' and ended the game with his third sack.
The Jaguars avoid starting 0-5 for the second time in three years and will travel across the pond to London, England to play the Chicago Bears in Week 6. They will play their 12th game in England, holding a 6-5 record all-time.
Chicago upended the Carolina Panthers on Sunday to improve to 3-2 on the year. Their offense continues to get better each week and both teams will be looking to keep momentum in their favor after wins.
