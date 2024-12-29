Social Media Reacts Jaguars Season Sweep Over Rival Titans
The Jacksonville Jaguars took on their divisional rivals, the Tennessee Titans, as Jacksonville looked for a sweep. The Jaguars had a strong first drive of the game, but had to settle for three points after a nine play drive.
Jacksonville looked strong to begin the game, forcing the Titans to punt the ball away after their first drive of the game. A change of pace of what the Jaguars defense has been used to this season.
The Jaguars young wide receiving star, Brian Thomas Jr, took the field in a commanding way, giving the Jaguars faithful something to watch. Thomas Jr has been the backbone for this struggling Jaguars team, and the fans always want him to know how much they appreciate him.
The Jaguars kept their hot start going as they landed their first interception in seven weeks, and responded by extending their lead to 10-0, after a terrific catch by Parker Washington in the end zone. The Jacksonville Jaguars looked to be in prime positioning for a season sweep.
The Jaguars defense came to play against the Titans, as Josh Hines-Allen added to his impressive sack total on the season, forcing the Titans to punt. The Jaguars looked good, on both offense and defense, much to the confusion of the fans.
Just when the season comes to an end, the Jaguars found some chemistry on offense. Maybe it was motivation against their division rivals, but the Jaguars looked like they weren’t well under .500. Thomas Jr's first half coninued to prove to be elite for the Jaguars early into the game.
The Jaguars landed a field goal to push their lead to 13-0 with under two minutes left in the first half of the game. Going into Halftime, Jaguar fans expressed mixed emotions given the 13-3 lead.
Going into the second half of the game, the Titans, who got the ball to start the half, started off strong, landing their first touchdown of the game. The Jaguars llead got cut from what once was 13-0, to just a three point lead.
Going into the fourth quarter, the Jaguars just needed to hold out for another 12 minutes, much to the disapproval of the Jaguar fans
Thomas Jr would aid the Jaguars in search of a victory, landing an 11-yard touchdown, his tenth of the season, to get the Jaguars up to a more comfortable 20-10 lead.
Going into the final two minutes of the game, the Jaguars looked primed to hold onto their lead, as the Titans would need to put together a drive good enough to land a touchdown and field goal in an effort to tie.
The Titans completed one half of their goals, landing a field goal to make it a one possession game. With under two minutes to play, crazier things have happened. With less than a minute, the Titans pushed their way into Jaguar territory. The Jaguars defense forced the Titans in a tough position. With 14 seconds left, the Titans had one last chance to get a touchdown to push overtime.
One last toss came up short, as the Jaguars walked out of Week 17 with the victory, and sweeping their rivals in the effort.
