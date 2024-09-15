Social Media Reacts to Abysmal Jaguars Performance
The Jacksonville Jaguars lost 18-13 against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. It was more than a lackluster performance. A lack of discipline and execution early cost the Jaguars the game. They could not find an answer for a physical Browns defense or punishing ground attack.
Our John Shipley asked Jaguars fans how they felt after the game. The reactions ranged from bitter, to sorrow, to downright despondent.
Even the beat reporters caught a shot from the outraged users of social media.
One fan acknowledged that the fanbase would blame quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but it was really the fault of the coaching staff and offensive line.
In Shipley's post-game observations, he acknowledged how things are only going to get more difficult.
"This is the worst start the Jaguars could have envisioned through the first two weeks. The Jaguars blew a winnable game in Week 1 against a so-so Dolphins team, and then they had this sloppy loss against a Cleveland Browns team that struggles to score points," he wrote. "To make matters worse, the Jaguars still have to go on the road to Buffalo and Houston in the next two weeks. This could get ugly."
He named a silver-lining, however: a poor-performing AFC South.
"The only bright side for the Jaguars on Sunday? The fact that they are far from the only AFC South team to lose," Shipley wrote. "With the Houston Texans still set to play on Sunday Night Football, the rest of the AFC South is currently 0-6 after the Indianapolis Colts and and Tennessee Titans dropped games to the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets in Week 2. The Jaguars are a bad team right now, but they aren't alone."
There are many questions going forward for the Jaguars. If they go 0-4 to start the season, which they very well could with tough games against Buffalo and Houston, how long of a leash does head coach Doug Pederson get?
The team's weaknesses are obvious -- a banged up, young secondary and a weak offensive line. The play-calling has also been inconsistent and at times head-scratching. The Jaguars need to find answers, fast, because this season could quickly spiral out of control if they don't.
