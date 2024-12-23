Social Media Reacts to Jaguars' Mistake-Filled Loss to Raiders
The Jacksonville Jaguars entered Las Vegas with hopes of putting their Week 15 loss behind them.
Ultimately, the Jaguars looked sloppy and low-energy throughout the contest as the Raiders seemingly had their number on every step of the way. The Jaguars needed a win to build some late-year momentum and ensure they wouldn't lose to the worst team in the NFL.
Instead, the Jaguars got embarassed in one of the worst losses of the Doug Pederson era with a 19-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Jaguars started the game with some bad news, with standout left tackle Walker Little leaving the field on the first drive of the game with an ankle injury, eventually limping into the locker room and being replaced by Cole Van Lanen.
The Jaguars' defense was able to blank the Raiders in the first quarter, largely a result of a pair of sacks from defensive tackles Maason Smith and Arik Armstead, giving each two sacks on the season. Sunday's sack was Armstead's first since Week 1.
Jacksonville threw the first punch of the game, with Brian Thomas Jr. picking up 16 yards on a key third-down to move the Jaguars into the Raiders' 10-yard line. The catch also helped Thomas set the Jaguars' franchise rookie record for catches in a season, giving him the record for catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
A few plays later, the Jaguars took the first lead of the game thanks to a one-yard touchdown from Tank Bigsby -- his sixth rushing touchdown of the season.
The Jaguars would not hold the lead for long, however, with the Raiders hitting several explosive plays through the air on the next drive before Alexander Mattison scored on a one-yard run.
Two Daniel Carlson field goals gave the Raiders a 13-7 lead late in the first half, putting the Jaguars in a six-point hole after the defense began to bend. To make matters worse, Bigsby fumbled on the Jaguars' first play after Carlson's second field goal.
Jacksonville did make a drive into Raiders territory at the end of the first-half, needing just one more completion to get Cam Little into field goal range. Instead, tight end Brenton Strange fumbled a catch to end the first half with a whimper and forcing the Jaguars into a 13-7 halftime deficit.
To add insult to injury at the start of the second half, the Jaguars' saw former first-round pick K'Lavon Chaisson personally end their first drive of the half with a third-down sack.
After several attempts to get Thomas going downfield, the Jaguars finally found him on a 62-yard touchdown at the end of the third-quarter to give the Jaguars a 14-13 lead.
The Jaguars' lead didn't last long, however, as the Raiders marched down the field on the following drive before Ameer Abdullah punched it in from seven yards out. This put the Jaguars in a 19-14 hole with just over 11 minutes left.
The Jaguars would go on to lose 19-14, making them the first team to lose to the Raiders in almost three months and dropping the Jaguars down to 3-12 on the season.
