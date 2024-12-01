Social Media Reacts to Jaguars' Week 13 Loss
The Jacksonville Jaguars entered their Week 13 matchup against their divisional rival, the Houston Texans fresh off their bye.
The Jaguars had a 2-9 record, but they still had a lot to play for. The big news in this game was the return of Jaguars starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence. It was his first game since Week 9.
The Jaguars entered the game trying to play spoiler against the Texans who are the leaders in the AFC South.
It was a defensive first quarter for both teams. Getting multiple stops and forcing three and outs. At the end of one in Jacksonville, the game was score scoreless. The Jaguars defense had a good first quarter, giving the offense chances to take a lead.
The second quarter was not much different than the first. The offenses got the ball moving down the field but both teams settled for field goals.
A scary moment for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who took a hit to the head by a Texan defender. Lawrence was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.
It got fans all over talking about how unnecessary the hit to Lawrence was.
Jaguars' backup quarterback Mac Jones entered the game after Lawrence's injury and led the offense down the field for a field goal and cut the lead in half.
Coming out of halftime, the Jaguars defense got a quick three and out, setting up the offense again. The offense went down the field but had to settle for a field to tie the game.
After that, the Texans offense finally broke through. They went down the field on the Jaguars defense for the first time, scoring a touchdown and took back the lead. The Texans offense added a field goal before the end of the third quarter to take a 16-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Jaguars defense could not stop the bleeding in the fourth. The Texans took a commanding lead early in the fourth after a missed field by the Jaguars. The Jaguars intensity was not there in the second half. The defense did everything they could to give the offense chances. The defense ran out of gas in the fourth. The Jaguars cannot complete the fourth-quarter comeback.
The most important thing for the Jaguars going forward is the health of quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.