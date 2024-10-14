Struggling Star QB Shares Thoughts on Jaguars' Woes
At 1-5, the Jacksonville Jaguars are undoubtedly one of the worst teams in the National Football League. They have struggled on both sides of the ball, especially on offense.
However, quarterback Trevor Lawrence explained why he is still confident in the unit moving forward despite the team's struggles on offense.
The veteran quarterback said he has experienced success with the offense and feels they have the pieces to be successful again. Lawrence noted the team has bounced back from similar issues in the past.
“What gives me confidence? I know what we can do as a team,” Lawrence said. “I've seen it. We have some really good players, [and] a lot of playmakers. Speaking offensively because, obviously, that's my side of the ball. We've done it before. I've seen us pull ourselves out of holes bigger than this. It's challenging, but you can't look at it as all this stuff that we have to do.
“We just have to take it one day at a time, one week at a time. That's what we said before the Colts came. That's what we said before this game, too, and it didn't go our way, but that doesn't mean you jump ship and you quit. It's one game. I mean, it's a long season. I've been through a lot in my career. I've lost a lot of games. We have to change that around here, and we have to be the ones to do it.”
Lawrence said the key to turning things around is for every player on the team to take accountability for the 1-5 start. The veteran quarterback believes the team must do a better job of at least giving themselves a chance to win the game.
Lawrence said the Jaguars offense did not do that against the Bears.
“We have to take accountability,” Lawrence said. “We have to go play well and find a way to win. It's not going to go perfect, but just find a way to win in the end and put yourself in a position to. That's what sucks is today; we didn't have a chance to because we made too many mistakes. Those games always definitely suck.”
The Jaguars will face the lowly New England Patriots next in a game both teams need to help save their respective seasons. However, the Jaguars may lose their head coach with another loss. They must find a way to play better next week than they did this week.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE