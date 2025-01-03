The Growth and Maturation of Jaguars QB Mac Jones
Jacksonville Jaguars Mac Jones has continued to evolve as a quarterback in his lone season in Jacksonville as he has fine-tuned his skills on the field and quietly moved past some of the reputation he built while with the New England Patriots.
Jones noted this week how he has continued to develop since arriving back in his hometown.
“Yeah, I think, I mean, Coach McCoy [Quarterbacks Coach Mike McCoy], obviously, our quarterback coach talks about it, just do the next best thing," Jones said. "So, if that's throwing it away or going to the check down or taking the shot, that might be the next best thing.
"They may be taking away the short, so you have to throw the deep. But that's kind of how I view it. As a quarterback, when you're reviewing things, you obviously look at it very critically, but you don't want to overanalyze every little thing, like, ‘Oh, my foot was six inches to the left here. I need to move it two inches to the right.’ You're kind of just not nitpicking, but looking for big themes that you can fix.”
Jones has taken the next step in his growth as a quarterback. He has begun to learn the nuances of playing quarterback in the National Football League, and has learned how critical discipline is to a quarterback's success.
“Yeah, I always try—and I call it, like, the attempt, like, what was the attempt of the play," Jones said. "So, maybe I was attempting to go to the right guy, I just missed the throw, but I can live with that. When, hey, it's one-on-one, it's your best player, he's open. Maybe he's not open, but you give him a chance. It's a low-risk throw. But yeah, I think it's a lot about percentages, and really in the NFL, it's more about moving the ball as best you can based on the play and taking what they give you. They can give you the deep, they can give you the short or the medium, but you just have to be really disciplined. I’ve got to continue to do that this week.”
Jones and the Jaguars will both have a few critical decisions to make this offseason that will impact their futures individually and collectively.
