Is Jaguars QB Jones Starting to Blossom Before Our Eyes?
The Jacksonville Jaguars' biggest question after the loss of Trevor Lawrence, surrounded how well backup quarterback Mac Jones could handle the starting position for multiple weeks at a time.
After leading the Jaguars to a win last week and nearly doing so again this week, throwing for almost 300 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions, it was undoubtedly over until the defense failed.
“I thought Mac played good," Pederson said. "He played well. I thought the offensive line protected well today again, did some good things. B.T. [Brian Thomas Jr.] had a heck of a game. I just think we've got to keep learning and keep growing as a team and keep working. Mac gets more comfortable with the things we're doing and what he likes. He played tough. He played physically, and there were some scrambles in there, so it was a good performance.”
Jones is playing some of the best football of his career after sitting on the bench behind Lawrence. His growth was seen in the Jaguars' loss to the Jets, as Jones kept the team in the game, even marching down the field.
“Yeah, I appreciate you noticing that," Jones said. "For me, it kind of ruins it because we didn't win. I'm always about that. But at the same time, I've been very hard on myself in the past. My goal is to finish this year strong and see where it takes us. I'm bummed. I'm disappointed because we were in that game. I'm looking at it from a professional standpoint and what can I do better? And I thought the coaches called a good game and the players executed for the most part. I've just got to make a couple more plays, and we'll be in a different spot.”
“It's been an up-and-down year. But that's your job as a backup quarterback to be in there getting ready to play. We had some guys injured this year. I feel like the young guys have stepped up and made plays. And to hang with a good team like that, I mean, it was good, but I want to win. Everybody wants to win. We'll find ways to do that these next three.”
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.