The Jaguars Could Benefit from a Change in Philosophy
The Jacksonville Jaguars have multiple running backs that are talented and could likely be starters on another team. Yet the Jaguars' running backs all work together and help each other when they can.
Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby were the top running back duos in the league through the first half of the season. However, injuries hit the duo, and the Jaguars have had trouble getting back to the formidable rushing team they were earlier this season.
Once both players returned from their time away, the Jaguars offense has been splitting carries between the two backs. There have been a mixed bag of results
Jaguars' offensive coordinator Press Taylor noted that the game flow dictates which running back gets into it.
“A lot of times, it’s just how the game is going,” Taylor said. “You want to give each guy some opportunities. There are certain things where this guy does this really well. That guy does that really well. I think if you were to pick how the season would go and how the course of things would go, they’d probably both have around anywhere from 12 to 20 opportunities a piece.
"That doesn’t necessarily mean they’re all runs, or they’re all passes. It’s a mix-and-match of opportunities to get touches. That’s assuming everything’s up and running, and you’re getting your 65 to 75 plays a game, you’re in normal-down situations, and you kind of dictate how the game flow goes. But those are two of our most impactful players, and they have different skill sets. They have different ways of going about it. At the same time, there’s enough crossover where they’re good at the same things that if one’s up, one’s down, you can still run your offense through the running back,”
The Jaguars have continued to split carries between the backs, with Bigsby usually getting more carries per game. However, they may want to give Bigsby even more carries over the season's final few games to give him multiple games as the clear, workhorse back.
