The Jaguars Impressed Most in Unexpected Way
The Jacksonville Jaguars entered their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings tied for the fewest forced turnovers in the National Football League. They nearly matched their season turnover in four quarters against the Vikings. Jacksonville's defensive performance on Sunday was arguably the best it has had this season.
Jacksonville entered the season with five forced turnovers on the season. Their defense forced three against the Vikings on Sunday. The turnovers helped get the ball back to a struggling Jaguars offense.
The forced turnovers helped Jacksonville’s defense keep the Vikings’ offense off balance. It also helped the Jaguars’ defense hold the Vikings from scoring a touchdown the entire game. The Vikings won the game on four field goals.
Jacksonville's defense has struggled this season, as injuries have led to the unit playing many inexperienced players at various points. Veteran Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun and the Jaguars breathed a sigh of relief for their improvement in the turnover category.
“Yeah, they come in bunches for sure,” Oluokun said.
“Definitely felt good to get in the turnover column, but we have to get another one. We didn't win that game, so go back, see where we could've done even better out there. I'm happy we got turnovers for sure, so keep doing that, but let's find out where we could've gotten another one."
“I thought the defense played incredible football,” Oluokun said. “On offense, we didn’t do them any favors. Put that on us, put that on me. Now is when, hopefully, we stay together as a team. That’s all we can do.”
Oluokun said that he does not believe in moral victories. While that is understandable, the Jaguars have done some good things over the last few weeks despite their losses.
In a season with as much negativity as the Jaguars have faced, it is worth acknowledging their small successes as a team.
Wins will continue to be hard to come by for the Jaguars. However, their wins could come in the form of developing many of the younger players on their roster.
Developing their young talent, as well as having a strong draft and free agency period, would quickly turn things around for the Jaguars in the future.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE