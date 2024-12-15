The Jaguars' Secret Weapon Against the Jets
The Jacksonville Jaguars will face off against the New York Jets on Sunday in a matchup between two 3-10 teams that had aspired for more before this season. The two teams' record is the same, but the Jets undoubtedly have the better roster.
Still, the Jaguars are confident heading into their matchup against the Jets, as quarterback. Mac Jones faced the Jets multiple times, as he was the quarterback of the New England Patriots.
Jones hopes his prior experience of playing the Jets twice a year can benefit him Sunday night. However, it was worth noting that Jones has multiple former teammates that now play for the Jets.
Just like Jones knows their tendencies, they know his.
“Yeah, I hope so," Jones said. "It’s definitely the NFL’s top defense in my opinion. Over my career so far, they’re the best defense I’ve gone against each year. Not only players, but scheme and coaching.
"Obviously, they’re familiar with me and I have some former teammates over there and guys. I’ve played against five, six times. Definitely looking forward to it. They’ve done a good job this year. I know their record is the same, but really their defense is one of a kind. I’ve got a lot of respect for those guys over there.”
Just as valuable as Jones' familiarity with the Jets is to ensuring he gets the ball to the Jaguars' best playmakers, including rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. Jones knows he must do his part to help get the most out of Thomas.
“He’s a great player, and as a rookie, everyone’s been there and has been a rookie before as a veteran. It’s tough," Jones said. "There’s a lot of things coming at you, different looks. We have a lot of other good players too, so it’s not obviously just him, but he definitely brings that electrifying playmaking ability, and he’s very smart and works very hard. He’s all ball, for sure. Trying to get him to loosen up a little bit, have a little bit more fun, and enjoy it because it’s fun out there, especially when he’s making plays.”
