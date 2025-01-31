The Trevor Lawrence Trait That Stuck Out Most to Jaguars' Liam Coen
For Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the question has never been talent or desire.
Lawrence, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has had the "generational prospect" tag live with him through every turn of his career. And as a result, he has faced plenty of questions through and up-and-down first four years that has seen him find great success but also struggle with injuries, inconsistency, and subpar coaching.
Now, Lawrence is the most important piece of new head coach Liam Coen's mission to turn the Jaguars around. And for Coen, there is one key trait that Lawrence has demonstrated over the years that should help him seamlessly transition to Coen's vision for the franchise.
"Well, I watched this guy every time maybe there was a negative play. You go watch quarterback's responses. It's every down, every throw, every rep. If you go and evaluate that for every quarterback, you're going to find issues with everybody. Nobody's perfect," Coen said.
"But when I went and watched his response to negative plays, whether it was a pick or an incompletion, a critical third down miss or a punt or whatever it was, I felt like he always responded, and that was something that I was like, man, okay, he's got that. That takes this in here, right? That's all that matters. Like, that is not all that matters, but in that moment, that's what matters."
As Coen would explain, this is one trait Lawrence shares with the last quarterback Coen took to new heights: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield saw great success under Coen last year and produced like he never has before. Now, Coen hopes he can help Lawrence find a similar level of success in 2025 and beyond.
"And so I saw that, and I'm like, okay, he's got that. That's huge to start off with. And that's kind of like, that was how Baker was," Coen said.
"He just kept swinging, he kept throwing, he kept playing. And if you can help them, similar to a caddy, that way, and help them swing their way out of it. I mean, that's that's fun to do. That's why, I mean, that's why we're here."
