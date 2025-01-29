Liam Coen Reveals Baker Mayfield's Reaction to Him Taking Jaguars Job
The twists and turns that led to the Jacksonville Jaguars hiring former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen as head coach last week are well-known.
Coen had a virtual interview with the Jaguars during the opening stages of their head coach search. He was then picked as one of three finalists to have a second interview. On the day he was set to meet with the Jaguars for his second interview, he pulled his name out of the running to return to Tampa Bay as one of the highest-paid coordinators in football.
After the Jaguars fired general manager Trent Baalke, Jaguars ownership quickly and aggressively pursued Coen a second time. This time, it worked.
By Thursday, Coen and the Jaguars were hammering out a deal during a second meeting in Jacksonville that was, for most of the day, kept secret from Tampa Bay.
As a result of Coen reversing course, there have been plenty of hurt feelings from Tampa Bay's fan base and media. But according to Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud, who spoke with Coen after his introductory press conference on Monday, those hurt feelings have not extended to Tampa Bay's locker room.
“Literally, I’m FaceTiming with Baker and the O-linemen in the Bahamas and they’re like, ‘Liam! Go get that! You go get that!’ ” Coen told Stroud.
“And (running back) Bucky (Irving) is telling me that he loves me. I just texted with (receiver) Mike Evans. He’s at the Pro Bowl. Guess what? If my coaches and my players, if they’re good, I’m good.”
Mayfield had glowing things to say about Coen during the search process, so it is hardly a surprise to see that relationship is unchanged.
Now, Coen will turn his attention toward new quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the Jaguars' roster. Lawrence was in attendance for Coen's introductory press conference -- alongside linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, wide receivers Gabe Davis and Christian Kirk, and running back Tank Bigsby.
"You see players in the room right here, guys that I've had conversations with already. It will always be about you. Always. It is players over plays, how do we make this as much about the players and making this about bringing out the best in you. That's what this is about," Coen said on Monday.
