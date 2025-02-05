Tony Boselli Reveals Key Figure Will Interview For Jaguars' GM Role
By the end of the month, the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to have a new general manager.
The process to find that front office leader began this week, with the Jaguars putting out several requests to interview candidates. But one of their candidates doesn't require an interview request: in fact, he is not too far away.
According to new Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli, Jaguars interim general manager and former assistant general manager Ethan Waugh will get a chance to interview with the team brass for the coveted role.
"So obviously we're very early in the process. We're just getting going. Ethan Waugh right now is the interim GM. He is doing a heck of job," Boselli said on 1010XL's 'The Drill' this week.
"I've been super impressed with him. He'll have a chance to interview in the process and we will see where we end up in the end. But right now we are just kicking it off and getting going."
Including Waugh, the Jaguars now have seven known candidates for the role vacated by ex-general manager Trent Baalke. The list includes: Waugh; New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown; Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham; Cincinnati Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown; and Los Angeles Chargers assistant general manager Chad Alexander; Los Angeles Rams director of scouting James Gladstone; San Francisco 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams.
In addition to the general manager search, the Jaguars made a key front office hire on Monday by naming Boselli as the team's new executive vice president of football operations. Boselli will now work hand in hand with the Jaguars' new general manager and head coach Liam Coen to form the Jaguars' newest power structure.
"Boselli will report to Khan, as does new head coach Liam Coen. The team’s general manager will also report to Khan once that hire has been made in the weeks ahead. The new general manager will then join Coen and Boselli to form a football leadership unit that will collaborate and align on all major football decisions, develop a long-term strategy for sustainable on-field success, and provide counsel to the team owner," the Jaguars said in a statement on Monday.
