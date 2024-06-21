Travon Walker: Jaguars Defense 'Should Take a Major Step' In 2024
New Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen is arguably the biggest addition the Jaguars made this offseason -- and his players know it, too.
Speaking this week on NFL Network's 'The Insiders' this week, Walker detailed why he thinks the hiring of Nielsen could help the Jaguars' defense improve after the unit fell apart over the second-half of the season.
"Right now, I definitely can say the defense is headed in a great direction for the type of players that we have on the defense," Walker said. "And I just feel like it lets a lot of the guys up front and within the box just play a lot more free, not a lot of thinking."
"He's done a great job so far coming in, being one of those coaches that's all in, and he wants his players to get better. So I feel like the defense this year, we should take a major step from where we were last year."
After just 3.5 sacks as a rookie, Walker hit 10 in 2023 after recording at least half a sack in eight of the Jaguars' last 10 games. This included his first-ever multi-sack performance with two sacks vs. the Carolina Panthers in Week 17.
Now, Walker will be looked to as one of the most important pieces of the Jaguars' defensive rebuild. With Nielsen now at the helm, Walker has a chance to become a game-changer in his third season.
"He's been good. He's just another bright spot on defense obviously," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said earlier this month.
"He's excited about the new scheme. He's another young player that will be counted on, even in a leadership role on defense and amongst the team. Just a great kid. Humble, hardworking, wants to improve, wants to get better, wants to learn, and he's still growing. That's the exciting part about him."