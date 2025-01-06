Travon Walker Joins Elite Jacksonville Jaguars Company
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker had a great moment in the final week of the regular season on Sunday.
Walker got a sack that put him in elite company in Jaguars franchise history. With the sack, it gave Walker back-to-back seasons recording double-digit sack totals. Walker had a great season in his third season, building off of his solid sophomore season.
Walker is only the second Jaguar ever to put up double-digit sack totals in conservative seasons. He joins former Jaguars player, defensive tackle Calais Campbell. Campbell accomplished it in 2017 and 2018. Walker had 10 sacks in the 2023 season. And finished the 2024 season with 10.5 sacks.
"Me personality, it is just the way I am wired," Walker said in the season.
"My mindset. My athletic ability has a lot to play in it. My speed obviously, that is something that you really cannot coach but for me it is more so my speed. My mentality and the love that I have for the game in general. I do not just play football for the money. I actually play the game just for the love of football. I have been doing it ever since seven years old. I live by the code of get one percent better every day. And if I do that I never been in the same position. I am always elevated."
The Jaguars did not have the season that they wanted. A lot of injuries and not being able to execute late in games was a problem for them. This team is young and the roster is full of talent. Now, heading into the offseason they will need to reload and find a way to piece all together as a unit.
"We got a lot of great guys. Sometimes it could be Mac or it could be the other quarterbacks that we have. But I feel like everybody that is on our roster has the athletic ability to go out there and be able to run the ball, run around, and just be free."
The team will also have a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. That will certainly help them out as well. We have seen the talent that has been drafted by the franchise in recent years, and they have had an impact.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.