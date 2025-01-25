Trevor Lawrence Is Biggest Winner From Jaguars' Hiring Liam Coen
The Jacksonville Jaguars went above and beyond in their search for the team's next head coach, and it ended with the hiring of Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen on Friday.
With the hiring of Coen, the Jaguars did right by quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence is not the only player the team needs to take into consideration when they make drastic changes, but as the franchise quarterback he is the one who the team will look to as a guiding light more often than not.
The Jaguars tried to hire a coach who could get the most out of Lawrence when they hired Doug Pederson in 2022. It was a fair and safe bet to make considering Pederson's experience at the position and track record of success coaching it.
But after three seasons, Pederson only really got Lawrence to show flashes. Lawrence dealt with injuries long stretches of the last two seasons, which is the biggest reason he has not yet hit his potential, but Pederson's unwillingness to call plays seemed to be the opposite of what the Jaguars wanted from the coach hired to develop their No. 1 pick.
In Coen, the Jaguars are getting another offensive coach with experience playing and coaching the quarterback position. This time, though, they are opting for a younger and more vocal voice. For a coach who might not quite be as entrenched in their ways as the previous coaching staff.
"Obviously, I'm biased—I'm an offensive guy, I'm a quarterback, so I think from that standpoint, sounds great having a young offensive coach that can bring the system in and that we can just grow together and have that system in place for years to come. That sounds great. So, from that standpoint, that would be great," Lawrence said earlier this month when asked about the coaching search.
Coen has shown he can tap into the potential of young quarterbacks before. Will Levis played the best football of his life under Coen at Kentucky, while Coen also got Baker Mayfield to produce the most productive season of his pro career.
In Lawrence, Coen has his most talented quarterback yet. If he can do for Lawrence what he did last year for Mayfield, then Lawrence is set to walk out of this hire as the biggest winner of them all.
