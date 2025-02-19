Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Reflects on Career, Hopes for Future
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has seen a lot in his four years in the NFL. He has seen massive highs such as a playoff run, as well as the lows of the 2021 and 2024 seasons.
One thing that has aided Lawrence in his career thus far has been his consistency off the field. Lawrence is the same person day in and day out, and teammates and staff rarely have to worry about him getting too low in even the worst of seasons.
Speaking with Kay Adams on the 'Up and Adams' show this week, Lawrence noted how some of the adversity he has faced in his career so far has prepared him for moving forward.
"I just try to say the same. You know, I've had a very kind of crazy journey, and like you said, a lot of different coaches and staff so far in my career," Lawrence said. "And I think my rookie year was so wild that it helped me, help prepare me for when things do change or some adversity, you know, it happens."
The hope for the Jaguars now is there will be no more constant overhauling of the coaching staff trying to lead Lawrence and the rest of the locker room. Lawrence has already had two head coaches (Urban Meyer and Doug Pederson) and four different play-callers (Darrell Bevell, Brian Schottenheimer, Doug Pederson, and Press Taylor).
Now, Lawrence will be guided by new head coach Liam Coen and the staff he has assembled. For Lawrence, the best-case scenario is that Coen establishes himself as the Jaguars' long-term answer at head coach. Coen has proven he has the goods as a play-caller, and now he is the Jaguars' next hope for the stability Lawrence craves.
"I'd love for things to stay consistent and be stable from here on out. You know, that's the goal," Lawrence said.
"And I like everything we have in place so far, and Coach Coen and the whole staff that he's brought in so far. So I'm really excited and optimistic about the future, and as far as the past, I think, just trying to continue to learn and get better every year. You know, don't let those things go to waste."
