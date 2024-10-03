Trevor Lawrence's Brutal Honesty About Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars are the only team in the National Football League that has not won a game through the season's first four weeks. This is wildly disappointing, mainly because the Jaguars have too much talent to be winless.
Veteran quarterback Trevor Lawrence acknowledged the frustration of the situation.
“I mean, it's frustrating. Obviously, it's hard,” Lawrence said. “The hardest part in which this—I mean, we've done a good job of, to be honest, and obviously, we haven't gotten the results we wanted, like I've said. The hardest part is dealing with it on Sunday and not getting the result you want, and just the next couple of days, you're thinking about every situation, you're thinking about one play here or there that could have changed the game.”
Lawrence notes that although the Jaguars have lost all four of their games this season, they were close to winning three out of the four. He said the team has to find a way to win a game before it is too late. Still, he was honest about the pain of losing every game of the young season.
“Obviously, three of our four losses have been right there, and it comes down to a couple of plays, so that's hard to kind of get over that hump and then to get back. Now, Wednesday, we've finally flushed it, and now we're ready to prepare for Indy, and we have a great plan put together that we've started. Obviously, it's going to grow as the week goes on, but that's the hard part.
“I think part of the week to get through is just because you're just sick, you know? You put all the time in for these games, and then when you don't perform and you don't get the result you wanted, it's just a bad feeling, especially when you put the time in.
“I'd say that is the frustrating part, but now we're on to Indy, and we’ve got to put another great week together preparing to beat them here at home. Big opportunity to get on track and just take it one week at a time. The start of the season was what it was. We can't go back now, and we just have to take it one game at a time and get this thing going on the right track.”
The Jaguars’ winless start was far from ideal, but it is a 17-game season. They still have plenty of time to turn things around. However, their room for error dwindles with every loss.
The Jaguars are wise not to panic, but if they do not turn things around within the next week or two, they may be past the point of no return and must deal with the consequences of a lost season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE