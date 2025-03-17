Unquestionably the Biggest Question Facing the Jaguars This Offseason
The Jacksonville Jaguars are full-steam ahead in a new direction after cleaning house earlier this offseason. Jacksonville has plenty of work to do, as they have one of the most challenging overall situations of any team in the National Football League this offseason.
The Jaguars have the No. 5 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and must make the most of it. After adding primarily offensive players so far in free agency, Jacksonville will likely focus on the defensive side of the ball in the draft. They need help, regardless of what position.
Kyle Soppe of the Pro Football Network ranked every team in the league following early free-agency moves. He ranked the Jaguars as the 28th-best team in the league or one of the worst. Soppe notes Jacksonville desperately needs to add talent across the board.
"The Liam Coen hiring should inspire some optimism, but losing Evan Engram and Christian Kirk in free agency leaves Jacksonville’s offense dangerously thin," Soppe said.
While a new general manager and head coach are reason enough to hope for improved results next season, the players on the field ultimately determine how long they have a job. If players do not play well, the person who signed them and coached them loses their job.
Jacksonville must improve its roster, which was one of the worst in the league this past season. Soppe believes there are plenty of questions surrounding Trevor Lawrence; the quarterback may be the organization's most significant question.
"This team faces a franchise-altering decision: Is Trevor Lawrence the long-term answer? If he is, Jacksonville needs to fully commit to supporting him," Soppe said.
"If not, they’re looking at a semi-rebuild — especially with their defense posting a bottom-five Defense+ grade in three of the last five years. The Jaguars are stuck in limbo, and 2025 could be the year they’re forced to choose a direction."
The Jaguars believe Lawrence is one of the best quarterbacks in the league—so much so that they handed him nearly $300 million. Still, his 22-38 record leaves much to be desired.
While wins are not necessarily a quarterback stat, Lawrence must improve next season.
