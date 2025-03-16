Jaguars Set to Bolster Porous Defense in NFL Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars desperately need to improve their roster this season, and they have already begun doing so. Jacksonville has added multiple offensive linemen to solidify an area of weakness, which should help relieve some of Trevor Lawrence's pressure.
They have also added multiple pass catchers of various talent levels for Lawrence to work with this upcoming season. While the Jaguars could still add other players via free agency to either side of the ball, they have added many new faces to the offense.
Jacob Infante of the Pro Football Network believes that because the Jaguars focused on offense in free agency, they will likely focus heavily on defense in the upcoming NFL Draft.
The Jaguars' defense allowed the eighth-most rushing yards of any team this past season. Infante believes they will draft interior defensive lineman Mason Graham with the No. 5 overall pick in the upcoming draft to help make their defense more stout in the middle.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars focused on their offensive line in free agency and added depth in the secondary. Now, in this mock draft, they’re in a great position to strengthen their defensive line," Infante said.
"Mason Graham’s athleticism and quick hands make him a dangerous pass rusher at defensive tackle, but what really stands out is his pad level, anchor strength, and awareness in run defense. He has the tools to be an immediate contributor with Pro Bowl potential.
The Jaguars allowed the most passing yards of any defense in the NFL last season. The next closest team allowed 200 fewer yards. Infante believes the Jaguars could draft a cornerback from close by, by selecting cornerback Azareye’h Thomas from Florida State.
"After addressing their interior defensive line with their first-round pick in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, the Jaguars could look to boost their secondary with another one of their early selections," Infante said.
"A big riser up draft boards in recent weeks, Azareye’h Thomas didn’t allow a single touchdown in coverage in 2024, per PFF. He’s a competitive, physical boundary cornerback with impressive speed for a taller player at his position."
The Jaguars have plenty of work to do to assemble a competitive team. Time will tell if the roster moves they have made and will make translate to wins.
