Jaguars' Failures in This Area Continues to Hold Them Back
The Jacksonville Jaguars have more than a few reasons they can blame their dismal season on. Most of those reasons are firmly in their control and they have failed to execute consistently enough to win more than two of the 11 games they have played so far.
Jacksonville has struggled in nearly every aspect of the game. However, most of their struggles this season have boiled down to a poor turnover differential, poor coaching, poor execution, and a rushing attack that has died down over the last few weeks.
At one point this season, Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby had a legitimate argument as the top running back duo in the National Football League. Until injuries appeared, they had combined to give the Jaguars one of the top rushing totals of any team in the league this season.
However, that is no longer the case as the Jaguars have struggled to run the ball.
Jacksonville rushed for 51 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles and has struggled in the run game over the last few weeks. This has put even more pressure on the Jaguars' quarterbacks, who have been forced to pass the ball more, as their rushing attack has been non-existent.
“I mean, it's a challenge,” Pederson said. “I just think it's rare that you can just load up your entire offense on one person, right? It's just hard for that person to go out and make plays if the other 10 guys aren't doing their job, right? Or there's an injury within that unit. So, it just does make it a little more challenging, and the run game is a big piece. If you’re not successful running the ball, now they're going to force you to throw it and they're going to put more guys in the box.
The Jaguars rushed for 56 yards against the Minnesota Vikings and 41 rushing yards against the Detroit Lions.
“They're going to pressure more, they're going to get the ball out of your hand and then it becomes hard," Pederson said. So, you need that piece. You need that element. To me, that opens up your play-action game, right? It opens up the naked boot game, the movement game, and the screen game. All that stuff just becomes, I think, a little bit better pieces of your offense.”
