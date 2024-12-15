WATCH: Jaguars Ascending TE Strange Reviews Jets Loss
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange spoke to the media after the team's 32-25 loss to the New York Jets, and we were there for it all.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson also spoke after the loss. Below is a transcript.
Q: On WR Davante Adams second half performance?
Pederson: “He's a great receiver. I mean, Aaron [Rodgers] is a great quarterback. He's a Hall of Fame quarterback. So they made plays that we didn't make, and that part's unfortunate. I thought we did some good things. But, again, it comes down to just a couple plays that your season or your game or whatever could be a little bit different. But give credit, I mean, those are two good players.”
Q: On QB Mac Jones performance?
Pederson: “I thought Mac played good. He played well. I thought the offensive line protected well today again, did some good things. B.T. [Brian Thomas Jr.] had a heck of a game. I just think we've got to keep learning and keep growing as a team and keep working. Mac gets more comfortable with the things we're doing and what he likes. He played tough. He played physical, some scrambles in there, so it was a good performance, good performance.”
Q: On the late interception by Mac Jones at the end of the game?
Pederson: “I think he just sailed the ball too high. Look, he's trying to make a play, obviously. I have to take a look at the film and make a determination on the route. It was a double move route combination, so catching them in their two-high shell defense and felt like it was just a little overthrown.”
Q: On if he let the Jets score at the 1-yard-line in the fourth quarter?
Pederson: “Yes.”
Q: On if he was surprised the Jets didn’t take a knee there and force the Jaguars to use their timeouts?
Pederson: “It's a different philosophy, but obviously, yeah, you can score the touchdown. You kind of in those situations, you want them to score so you can save time for our offense. Or, you know, the other way is you knee it a couple times and make me burn the two timeouts. It's either way. Either way. “
Q: On how nice it was to see Brian Thomas Jr. and Brenton Strange perform well?
Pederson: “I couldn't be more happy for both those guys. This is a great opportunity for Brenton, and he really rose to the occasion. You talk about a great, humble kid that plays tough, plays physical, the type of player that we know that he is. And, of course, B.T., you just see a top receiver in this league. He's a good, young receiver that's going to continue to get better. And as we get Trevor [Lawrence] back and all that kind of stuff, it's a good combination to build around.
Q: On if he views Brian Thomas Jr. as a bright spot in the season?
Pederson: “I think so. Heck, he's had a heck of a season for a rookie receiver, and not only here in Jacksonville, but in the NFL. Like I said, I think there's more, as he continues to grow and learn. He can get better. But I'll tell you this. Gosh, he's a good, humble kid that does work hard. And he has been a very, very big, bright spot for our offense all season.”
Q: On his expectations of Brian Thomas Jr. coming out of camp and if he thought he might deliver a 1,000-yard rookie season?
Pederson: “Some [rookies] do. And obviously we had high expectations coming out of camp with him. Obviously Christian [Kirk], Gabe [Davis], Evan [Engram], we had some pieces that we continued to run our offense out of, and really find a niche for Brian and really see what he's capable of doing. But as the season progressed, you can see that he can handle more information. He can handle more responsibility. And each week we keep finding ways to load him up and he answers. That's what you want from your top receiver. Like I said, he's just been such a bright spot. He's been a workhorse offensively. There's a lot of people we depend on and count on, but for a young player, he's someone that you can dial the ball up and chances are he's going to find a completion. Just been thoroughly impressed with Brian as the season's gone on.”
Q: On what there is to like about Brenton Strange as a route runner and pass catcher?
Pederson: “I think he's bigger, he's physical. Obviously he runs -- he probably runs better than people think. Really good, disciplined route runner. Plus he's learning from Evan [Engram] too. He's got a good mentor there to learn from. Again, it's what Brenton does during the week and how he attacks the week and what he works on. He continues to work on his weaknesses, which enhances his strengths. Again, he's been a bright spot for us, a good, young player, and excited for him.”
