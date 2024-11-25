Watch These Amazing Highlights Of Lawrence's Return to Jaguars Practice
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was back at practice at the Miller Electric Center on Monday, and we were there for it all.
To see his practice clips, watch below.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson also spoke last week ahead of the bye. Below is a transcript.
Q: On defensive fatigue setting in?
Pederson: “One, yeah, they’ve been on the field a lot in the last four games. They’re at I think it was right around 80 snaps on average, give or take a few plays. That’s a lot in a row, consecutively in a row, to be playing. Eleven-straight games, two weeks in London. And look, I’m not making excuses for anything, I’m just kind of trying to paint a picture. And then you add on top of that, we’re not winning. We’re not executing. We’re not winning games. I think all of that, from a team perspective, not just the defense, but a team perspective, the guys are tired. The guys are mentally and physically fatigued. This is a good time to step away and take a break, and recharge for the last six games.”
Q: On the reason for the margin of loss in Detroit?
Pederson: “I don’t believe they’re letting go of the rope. I don’t. It is a good football team. They are good, and they’re going to play for a long time, I think, this year. That’s just without question in the NFC. I look at it, even visiting with guys today and seeing the guys today, they are. They’re tired. It’s been, each week, each Monday, we haven’t felt very good. That also weighs on it. You’re going into the next week, you’re trying to motivate yourself again, you’re trying to get yourself—pick back up for another game. That’s hard. That’s hard emotionally. Then, like I said, you go out, you don’t coach well, you don’t play well. Obviously, what result are you trying to get at the end of the day? You are trying to win a game. I see these guys practice and do the things during the week, and not be rewarded for all that on Sundays. That also plays a part in this as well.”
Q: On injury updates to WR Gabe Davis and any other players?
Pederson: “He [Davis] is going to miss the rest of the season. It is confirmed, this morning. Gosh, I hate it for him. He’s battled through some injury this season, but he was in good spirits today when I saw him. But he’ll miss the remainder of the year. Everybody else came out... Ezra [OL Ezra Cleveland] just kind of tweaked his ankle, the same one he’s had. He’s fine. [OL] Walker Little came out, had a little knee tweak in there. He’s going to be OK. Everybody else... Tyson [CB Tyson Campbell], he came off kind of holding the—all the three DBs, Darby [CB Ronald Darby], Buster [CB Montaric Brown], Tyson, are all going to be fine.”
Q: On an update on OL Mitch Morse?
Pederson: “Yeah, he got poked in the eye. Came out for a little bit there. Actually, went back in the game late, and he’ll be fine.”
Q: On if he’s decided on potential coaching staff changes?
Pederson: “No, I’m still evaluating.”
Q: On if he’s spoken with Jaguars Owner Shad Khan?
Pederson: “Just after the game.”
Q: On if he’s meeting with Khan today?
Pederson: “No. I mean, not yet.”
Q: On if he has a meeting scheduled with Khan?
Pederson: “I wouldn’t tell you. But no.”
Q: On whom told Khan this Jaguars team was the “best ever assembled”?
Pederson: “I don’t know. I’m not privy to those conversations that Shad has or who he’s talking to. I don’t know. I can’t answer that.”
Q: On if it was him that told Khan this Jaguars team was the “best ever assembled”? Pederson: “No.”
Q: On why Khan had those sentiments? Pederson: “We talk a lot. Preseason, offseason, I mean, going into the season you’ve got high expectations, obviously, for your football team, as you should. Everybody does. Start of camp, start of the regular season, and rightfully so.”
Q: On his ability to make staffing changes himself or if it must be through consultation with Khan and General Manager Trent Baalke?
Pederson: “I would definitely have a conversation with them first, if that were the case. But we're not there.”
Q: On if there’s an “unwritten rule” that exists in the NFL about making coaching staff changes at a certain point in the season?
Pederson: “I think you've got to be really, really careful when you start pointing fingers at certain people. It's a dangerous thing. I'm not going to do that. Not doing it. Not right now. Because, as a head coach in this league that's going through what we're going through, you're pointing a finger. If it's going to be pointed, it needs to be pointed at me. Start with me. So, that's enough on that.”
Q: On his message to Jaguars fans that had high expectations at the beginning of the season?
Pederson: “I'll say this, and I told the team this today and I told it to them after the game, that the team that was out there yesterday, that was not us. That's not who we are. That's not who we stand for. There's enough pride in that locker room, enough pride on the coaching staff, whether we win the game or not. How we performed, it's not who we are. It's not who we are. It's not how I coach. It's not how we prepare during the week. It's not how the players practice and what they put their bodies through. I don't think many people understand what these guys go through during the course of a week. These guys play—and this is across the league. This is not just us. This is everybody who puts on a uniform on game days. They're playing through pain. They're playing through injury. They're playing hurt and sore, and especially this time of the year. So, my hat is off to those players because of what they battle through. And so, yeah, you can criticize me all you want, point the finger at me. That's fine because that's where it starts. But for the players, they put their best foot forward every single day. Yesterday was not who we are. And to his point, I mean, this is an exhausted team right now and we need this week to get rejuvenated again, get fresh again, get ready to go for the last six weeks.”
