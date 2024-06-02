What a Timeline For the Jaguars' New Stadium Proposal Looks Like
While the Jacksonville Jaguars' and the City of Jacksonville's agreement on a stadium renovation plan is still a few stops away from being official, it appears more and more questions are being answered.
According to 1st DownTown Jacksonville, a timeline for an approved stadium proposal is as follows:
- City Council vote: June 25
- NFL owners vote: October 2024
- Construction begins: Feburary 2025. Jaguars would play 2025 season in Jacksonville with a capacity of 60,000+,
- Jaguars reduce capacity: For the 2026 season, the Jaguars would play the season in Jacksonville with a reduced capacity of 43,500.
- Jaguars play away from Jacksonville: For the 2027 season, the Jaguars would play their home schedule outside of Jacksonville for the first time in franchise history.
- Facility opens: August 2028.
In short, the Jaguars would be able to play in Jacksonville for two of the three years of construction. While some predicted the Jaguars would play multiple seasons outside of Jacksonville, the Jaguars determined months ago that they will play just one.
Where the Jaguars would play in 2027 remains to be seen. Gainesville is just 75 miles away and could make sense logistically, but this appears to be one of the final question marks remaining.
The stadium project is estimated to cost $1.4 billion. The proposed deal includes a 30-year lease agreement with a Non-Relocation Agreement. Both the Jaguars and the City of Jacksonville will contribute $625 million to construction costs, with the Jaguars taking on any overrun costs.
"Mayor Donna Deegan, lead negotiator Mike Weinstein, and Jaguars President Mark Lamping jointly presented a landmark stadium renovation agreement at the Jacksonville City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 14," the City of Jacksonville said in a statement earlier this month.
"Estimates suggest the economic impact of the renovated stadium to the Jacksonville community throughout the Jaguars’ 30-year lease will total $26 billion, with an estimated $2.4 billion in one-time economic impact during construction. This $1.4 billion deal compares favorably to other NFL markets. It is also the largest public infrastructure investment in Jacksonville history, and the largest private investment in the history of downtown Jacksonville.