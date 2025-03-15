What Final Grade Do the Jaguars Get in Free Agency?
The grades are in.
While grades are of course subjective and are based on one's opinions, it is at least worth taking stock in what people are saying about a team's moves and why. And once we see the moves play out, we can look back on just how right or wrong some of these assessments are.
In this instance, we take a look at how Pro Football Focus grades the Jacksonville Jaguars and their moves in free agency thus far. The Jaguars signed nine players overall and made a number of moves to change both their depth and starting lineup, but just how well does PFF believe they executed their plan?
PFF ultimately gave the Jaguars a C+, which ranked above the C- grades for both the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans. In terms of the AFC South, the Jaguars ranked behind only the Indianapolis Colts and their B grade.
The Jaguars were one of the biggest spenders in free agency this offseason, but they elected to go with a strategy of signing a large quantity of players as opposed to spending large chunks of cap space into any one player.
"I think it’s pretty simple. What we were seeking during pro-free agency was to raise the floor of this football team, and every player that we pursued and that we’ve now acquired is meeting that standard," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said.
"By being nothing more than who they are and who we know them to be, both on and off the field, they’re going to do exactly what we would hope they’d do and that’s level up this ecosystem.”
The two best signings in terms of PFF grade for the Jaguars were Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis and Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Robert Hainsey.
"In his final season in Dallas, Lewis had one of the best years of his career from the slot. The 29-year-old corner earned a career-high 78.2 PFF coverage grade in 2024 and ranked seventh among cornerbacks in advanced PFF coverage grade, placing him in the 98th percentile at the position," PFF said.
"His new deal with Jacksonville makes him the NFL’s highest-paid nickel cornerback, but with Jarrian Jones already manning the slot in Jacksonville, this move could signal a shift to the outside for Lewis.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.