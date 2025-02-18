What Grade Does the Jaguars' Hiring of Liam Coen Deserve?
The Jacksonville Jaguars' have made tremendous progress on rebuilding their coaching staff and roster. Connor Orr of Sports Illustrated graded each of the coaching hires that took place this offseason.
Orr gave Jacksonville's hiring of Coen a C+ grade, with Orr's most significant issue about the hire being the manner in which it happened. Both the Jaguars and Coen likely found themselves in a bit of a situation they did not plan on being in, forcing both sides to handle things than they may have under normal circumstances.
"Coen is a gifted play-caller who was high on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ list to begin with," Orr said. "However, the route they took to get to this point was less than ideal. Insisting on hanging on to GM Trent Baalke until it looked as though it would cost them Coe —and take them out of the running for Ben Johnson, period—limited the scope of Jacksonville’s search and likely forced the Jaguars to spend extra to get a coach they could have had earlier. Coen was able to bounce back to Tampa Bay, secure a massive contract, and have that security when dealing with Jacksonville at the bargaining table."
Still, Orr believes that if the Jaguars are able to add the right general manager to the mix, they have the potential to take a jump next season. However, for that to happen, the Jaguars will need improved play and coaching on both sides of the ball next season. Jacksonville hired Grant Udinski and Anthony Campanile as their offensive and defensive coordinators. The Jaguars hope the two can get the Jaguars going in the right direction.
"If the Jaguars come out of this with Coen and Ian Cunningham as general manager, I think that should be considered a win despite how the Coen hiring took place and cost Jacksonville the chance to surround the 39-year-old with more experience on the staff," Orr said.
"Coen’s offensive coordinator, Grant Udinski, is incredibly talented and highly sought after. He’s also 29. Anthony Campanile is also a first-time coordinator on the defensive side. Sometimes this can be a benefit for a coach finding his voice, but we also have plenty of examples of former head coaching experience, or tenured coordinators, taking a lot of pressure off a first-time head coach and play-caller."
