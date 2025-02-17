How New Jaguars OC Udinksi Plans to Solve Significant Issue
Two seasons ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars finished the season with the ninth-fewest rushing yards of any team in the National Football. This season, they finished with the seventh-fewest rushing yards of any team in the league. Jacksonville's inability to establish a consistent ground game cost them dearly, as it placed additional pressure on other injury-riddled positions on the offense.
The Jaguars' Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby combined to make arguably the best running back duo in the NFL over the first eight weeks of this season. Then, Etienne got hurt and returned later in the season, but the damage was done. Jacksonville's rushing attack never recovered. The Jaguars' lack of a ground game routinely lost the time of possession battle, putting the Jaguars' defense in numerous bad situations.
The Jaguars hired Grant Udinski to help them fix the issues plaguing the issues that have been holding the unit back. While the Jaguars' offense has plenty to work on this offseason, none are more significant than the Jaguars' struggles running the ball. Jacksonville has two talented backs but must find a way to get them going consistently for longer than just the first half of the season.
“Yeah, we'll be multiple,” Udinski said. “We want to be a complete offense in the sense that we have the ability to attack defenses in a variety of ways, whether that is in the run game or the pass game or screen game, whatever that may be. You need to kind of have all the tools in the bag and then find the way to make those players, to take those tools and fit them to the players that you have.
"So, it comes down to how can we take what our guys execute, what our guys execute well, and put those players in the best position for success. So, the run game is a piece of that without a doubt because we never want to become one-dimensional. We always want to be dictating and having the ability to run the ball and run on our terms and be attacking like I talked about earlier, kind of predicated on the ability to do that down in and down out.”
