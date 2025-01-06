Shad Khan Must Get Jaguars' Future Back on Track
For Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, the time is now.
After years and years of taking one step forward and two steps back, it is time for Khan to finally get the Jaguars on track for sustained success. It is time for Khan to get it right.
The Jaguars entered 2024 with hopes for consistent winning, a shot at the AFC South title and a playoff push. Khan himself called it the best team in franchise history. He trusted head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke to get things right. He trusted them to learn from the lessons that doomed the 2023 season. He trusted them to, quite simply, do their jobs and do them well.
Instead, the Jaguars responded with one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history. The Jaguars are no strangers to losing seasons, with only three winning seasons and two playoff trips in 13 seasons as owner. But there have been few seasons like 2024.
2024 carried actual expectations. 2024 saw the Jaguars break camp and go into Week 1 with genuine confidence that the wins were coming. Most bad Jaguars teams were expected to be bad. More was expected out of the 2024 squad.
But the men Khan trusted to lead into the Jaguars failed him. It isn't the first time it has happened to him, and he has attempted to learn. The failures of the Jaguars on the field under Khan have little to do with his desire to win or his willingness to find the right people to lead his franchise on and off the field.
In fact, that is what helps make Khan a good owner. The team's lack of success under him isn't because he meddles or is too impulsive. He does the right things. He empowers those he hires, and he supports them in every way he can.
But too often, Khan has simply hired the wrong people. He has the right idea of how to get the Jaguars on track toward becoming a winning franchise, but the execution is what has lacked, and it has hampened the Jaguars.
Now, it is more important than ever for Khan to get it right. Now, Khan has to make the decisions to lead the Jaguars into a bright future. With a franchise quarterback on board, one of the top receivers in the NFL, and plenty of draft capital, Khan may never face a more important offseason.
