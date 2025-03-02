What Jaguars Should Do With TE Evan Engram
The Jacksonville Jaguars seem to be in a better position than they were last season already, and they haven't even hit the field. While expectations are high for the Jaguars in 2025, given the openness of the AFC South division, that does not mean they are in a place to contend for the division.
Anything can happen in the NFL. Who knows, quarterback Trevor Lawrence could return to his Year 2 form, new head coach Liam Coen could be exactly what the doctor ordered, and several rookies could break out. No team at this point in the offseason should be ruled out to make a jump in 2025.
That being said, some Jaguar players might not fit into the new age of Jacksonville Jaguar football. One that stands out would be veteran tight end Evan Engram. Engram has been in Jacksonville since 2022, after a one year deal turned into an extension.
Engram has played in 43 games for the Jaguars in three seasons, while accumulating 2,094 receiving yards. However, Engram got injured in 2024 that held him to playing a mere nine games for the franchise, and in those nine games, Engram did not look stellar.
In 2024, Engram hauled in 365 receiving yards, brought in 17 first downs and scored one touchdown. Following a down season that was riddled with injury, and the fact that Brenton Strange had himself a fine season playing in Engram's position, Engram could be the odd tight end out.
Going into his age 31 season, Engram still is signed for one more year on his contract extension. Engram is still a reliable player to any team he is on, he just might not be the answer for Jacksonville any longer. If the team is serious about rebuilding, then Engram is easily a trade candidate for the franchise.
Several teams are in need of an upgrade at the tight end position. Giving the NFL Draft is just around the corner, the Jaguars could wait and see what other franchises do with their draft picks before deciding to put Engram on the trading block.
Perhaps a team like the Denver Broncos would be a fit for Engram. The Broncos made their way into the NFL playoffs this past season, and given their outlook of tight end options, Engram could easily be an upgrade for quarterback Bo Nix on offense.
While trading Engram is on the table, it is not the only option. Either the Jaguars keep him for the one last remaining year on the contract, and ponder a trade midseason if the season is going off the rails, or they trade him this spring to solidify Strange as the future tight end in Jacksonville.
