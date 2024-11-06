What Jaguars Can Improve on After Another Close Loss
The Jacksonville Jaguar's 16-point third quarter made fans lean forward to their televisions after being down 16 at Halftime against the Philadelphia Eagles, thinking a comeback was in toe. Unable to hold the Eagles off the scoreboard in any quarter, another loss was added to the Jags list.
In back-to-back games, the Jaguars lost heartbreakingly again. There are some upsides though for fans to take away when not strictly looking at their record.
The team has only been blown out in two games this season: a 47-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills and a 35-16 loss to the Chicago Bears. The other outcomes, while not ones to smile about, have been closely contested for Doug Pederson and the team.
After being down 16-0 at halftime, the Jaguars having to play catch up isn't on their bingo card when trying to mount a comeback. Trevor Lawrence attempted to get his team back within reach in the third with a 61-yard drive in 10 plays.
Travon Walker was able to recover a fumble for a touchdown, which put them even closer. Momentum was seemingly on their side, down by one score, but head coach Pederson decided to punt on fourth and three, rather than go for it late in the game leading to the momentum coming to a screeching halt.
While they did leave the game losers, the Jaguars have played good football as of late, to where Philly may have just snuck away with a victory. Some issues need to be addressed in the upcoming weeks, while they play against tough teams.
The way the team responds to heartbreaking loss after loss may be on display in their upcoming game against Minnesota. Victories are the only way to get some confidence back for this team. Pederson weighed in on his team's performances and close losses against opponents to the press.
"Two weeks ago, the Packers were in the NFC Championship game a year ago, right? The team we played yesterday was in the Super Bowl recently," Pederson said. "Quite frankly, you eliminate a few mistakes; we don't give them 13 points off turnovers."
Only time will tell by performance if the mistakes this team keeps running into will be fixed.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE