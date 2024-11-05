Jaguar Report

BREAKING: Jaguars Officially Stand Pat at Trade Deadline

The Jacksonville Jaguars did not make any moves at the 4 p.m. trade deadline.

As expected, the Jacksonville Jaguars have stood pat for Tuesday's NFL Trade Deadline ... technically.

4 p.m. came and went with the Jaguars not making any last-minute moves to acquire or send off players or draft picks. Of course, the last couple of weeks saw the Jaguars trade Roy Robertson-Harris to the Seattle Seahawks, Cam Robinson to the Minnesota Vikingsand reportedly nearly traded  Christian Kirk to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As a result, we got a predictably quiet Tuesday for the Jaguars.

According to sources with knowledge of the situation, the Jaguars had zero interest in being buyers at the deadline. The Jaguars were active at last year's deadline, trading for Minnesota Vikings guard Ezra Cleveland and sniffing the pass-rusher market. This year, though, the Jaguars instead held their current position.

The Jaguars were able to move on from two veterans in Robinson and Robertson-Harris because they were willing to get younger while also being perfectly content with taking on 2026 draft picks as opposed to 2025.

"Well, this time of year guys get nervous. The trade deadline’s next Tuesday, right? And we've already seen it around the league, some top guys. I mean, look at [New York Jets WR] Davante Adams and [Buffalo Bills WR] Amari Cooper and D-Hop [Kansas City Chiefs WR DeAndre Hopkins], guys like that," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said last week.

"I mean, the way the league is, the way our business is and teams are always making those types of decisions. So, I do feel an obligation to kind of ease the mind of the players and just say, guys, let's just continue to work and build. Only control what you can control, and that's your job. Don't worry about the other.”

