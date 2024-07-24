What Kind of Impression Has Jaguars Rookie Jarrian Jones Made on Tyson Campbell?
The Jacksonville Jaguars made it clear this week that they are building their secondary around Tyson Campbell. But could rookie cornerback Jarrian Jones join him in the long-term picture?
Jones has been one of the highlights of the team since the Jaguars kicked off rookie minicamp after the 2024 NFL Draft. The third-round corner is the first cornerback the Jaguars had drafted on Day 2 since they took Campbell in the second round in 2021.
And so far, the rookie hasn't disappointed. Jones turned heads throughout the offseason thanks to sticky coverage in OTAs, and Jones even broke up and end-zone pass on the first day of training camp on Wednesday.
"I've just seen growth, him growing up and getting comfortable in this scheme and this speed of play. I told him I'm going to hold him to a standard and he's going to do the same for me," Campbell said on Wednesday when asked about Jones.
Jones is also far from the only young player in the secondary, with fellow rookie Deantre Prince and second-year defensive backs like Antonio Johnson, Christian Braswell and Erick Hallett II also fighting for spots on the roster.
"That's for all the guys. You've been blessed enough to play in this league and people are put here to help you and help you grow so you can be able to stay in this league and be able to take care of your family one day."
Picking at No. 96 in the third round, the Jaguars selected Jones -- their first Seminole drafted since Jalen Ramsey in 2016.
Jones appeared in 55 games and started 29 from 2019-2023, recording 96 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, 17 pass breakups, and five interceptions.
Jones led FSU in interceptions with three in 2023, being named All-ACC Honorable Mention.