What Mitch Morse Likes About the Jaguars' Running Game
When the Jacksonville Jaguars signed veteran center Mitch Morse this offseason, it was clear why: the Jaguars needed a big, big boost to their running game.
And through two weeks of training camp, Morse has done nothing but impress his new coaching staff and teammates. And so far, Morse is just as impressed by the running scheme he is walking into.
“They know what they want to run. The nice thing is they're going to stick to it. That gives us the freedom to ask questions, work on the techniques that they want, not be afraid to make mistakes out here so that we can correct those in the film room," Morse said on Sunday.
"We can have open dialogue, talk about what we see, what we like, what we don't like, and then at least no matter what we're on the same page. I think just sticking to that. It’s not going to be pretty every day. It might not be pretty early on in games. But just to have the confidence in the fact that hopefully, we can continue to call those even if they aren't hitting at first, so we can make those in-game adjustments or the sideline adjustments and not ride a roller coaster at times.”
What exactly is it about the Jaguars' running game that Morse enjoys? For the former Buffalo Bills center, it is the sheer fact that the Jaguars allow their linemen to simply play.
“I think I like the definitive rules. Football is a game of rules, not only for official sakes, but protections and run game and such. There's not much gray area, so you don't have to think," Morse said.
"If you can eliminate as much thinking as possible… You're going to have that inherently, thinking throughout a play, but you can kind of just let your fundamentals run free and you have answers for stuff. They're giving us answers to things that we might see, different fronts or different checks to get into, which I think is a great thing to have.”