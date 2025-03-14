What Newest Jaguars TE Hunter Long Brings to The Offense
The Jacksonville Jaguars decided to part ways with veteran tight end Evan Engram, who has since signed a multi year deal with the Denver Broncos. While the franchise has an up and coming tight end in Brenton Strange, the club went out to grab another tight end to hopefully boost the secondary in Hunter Long.
Long was originally drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. The start of his NFL career did not go according to plan, as he was only with the Dolphins' main roster in the pros for one season before not playing in the NFL until just this past season.
Between 2022 and 2023, Long was not on any franchise's main roster following his slow start with Miami. In his rookie campaign, Long had just one reception in three targets. Last season, Long was apart of the Los Angeles Rams franchise where he played in all 17 games but saw more limited action in the passing game.
While the signing is not one that jumps off the page, it gives the Jaguars and new head coach Liam Coen some depth to work with at the tight end position. It is blatantly obvious that Strange is getting the starting role after his strong start to his career, but fans should not forget that Long has skills on offense.
Yes, it hasn't been showcased well since he broke into the league, collecting just 68 receiving yards in 30 games played, but he is a former third rounder. In his collegiate years at Boston College, Long was able to secure 1,297 receiving yards while also scoring nine touchdowns in 36 games played.
For the Jaguars, bringing in Long has no downside given the expectations are already low from a fan standpoint. Long, however, could be one of those players that thrives in a new setting. As the saying goes "Third times the charm," and that could be apparent if Long is able to get things going in the pros.
Even if Long doesn't find himself in a lot of snaps this upcoming season, he provides a decent backup option if Strange does go down to injury at any point in the season.
